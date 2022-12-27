‘Might just have their work cut out today’ – Bolton Wanderers v Derby County prediction: The72

Bolton Wanderers host Derby County in League One this afternoon.

Bolton Wanderers sit 5th in the third tier, and come into this one off the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Exeter City.

The Trotters have won just two of their past five and Bolton Wanderers definitely have some areas of their game that need improving, but they’re in a good position ahead of this big outing.

Derby County sit just one point and two places behind their hosts tonight and they’ve also won just two of their last five outings. However, Paul Warne’s side are unbeaten in seven and probably hold more momentum coming into this one.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“This could be a game that defines either side’s season. Bolton Wanderers are yet to mount a serious play-off push since dropping out of the Championship sometime ago. They look a better side now, but there are some inconsistencies which suggest they could drop off once again.

“Warne will be hoping to secure his second promotion from League One in just as many years. A win here would take the Rams into 4th, and put them in a much better position heading into 2023.

“The top two in League One are currently in a battle of their own, meaning both Bolton and Derby may have to settle for play-offs this year and a win for either side would certainly boost their chances of that. However, given both teams’ recent form, I can’t see either picking up three points.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Derby County

Luke Phelps

“Both these teams come into this one in some decent form and so it should make for an exciting game in League One today.

“I’m glad to see Bolton up in the top-six after some tough years and I’m a huge fan of Ian Evatt and the job he’s done, but I’m also impressed by how steadily Warne has turned Derby’s fortunes around this season.

“Bolton are very good at home though, and I think Derby might just have their work cut out today – it’ll be very close and very exciting, but I think Bolton may just nick this one.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Derby County