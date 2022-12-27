Massimo Luongo latest: What have Carrick and McKenna said about Middlesbrough man’s Ipswich Town training stint?

Middlesbrough brought Massimo Luongo to the Riverside in September, snapping him after the end of his Sheffield Wednesday contract.

However, his time on Teesside hasn’t been one many will remember for long.

Luongo was an unused substitute twice in September but hasn’t been seen in a matchday squad since. He’s played once for the U21s and has been in training but hasn’t been involved at all on matchday, and with his deal up in January, an exit seems almost certain.

Just before Christmas, it emerged Luongo had been training with League One side Ipswich Town too.

Now, with January approaching…

What’s the latest on the Australian’s situation?

Not an awful lot has emerged in terms of Luongo’s chances of earning a deal at Ipswich Town, although they could do with another option in the middle of the park after losing Panutche Camara to another injury.

Speaking on the matter shortly after the rumours emerged, Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna remained tight-lipped though.

While speaking with the East Anglian Daily Times, while confirming he has been training at Portman Road, McKenna was insistent that Luongo’s future was still in Boro’s hands and refused to be too drawn on the chances of a winter deal.

However, Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has been more concrete in what he has said about Luongo’s future.

He too confirmed the midfielder’s training stint with Ipswich Town and said the connection with former coaching colleague McKenna had played a role to a point, but insisted the priority is finding Luongo the best next move. He told Teesside Live on Christmas Eve:

“Mass was obviously on a short-term contract with us and we want to do what’s best for him really, to help him in his next step in his career.

“He’s training down at Ipswich and hopefully that works well for him.

“To a point [the connection with McKenna helped], but it’s about what is right for Mass mostly, not me and helping friends out in that regard. Of course it helps that there is a link there, but we’re ultimately just trying to do the best thing for our players, which in this instance is Mass.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Mass and he goes with our backing and support and hopefully it works well for him.”

With Luongo heading for the exit door, it just remains to be seen if Ipswich Town will take the chance to sign the former QPR and Spurs midfielder after his Middlesbrough contract comes to an end.