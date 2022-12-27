Jed Wallace and Daryl Dike hail West Brom teammate after Bristol City win

West Brom earned a big three points away at Bristol City in the Championship yesterday, with a certain Okay Yokuslu impressing.

Carlos Corberan’s side returned to winning ways after their defeat v Coventry City last week. The Baggies scored either side of half-time through Matt Phillips and Brandon Thomas-Asante and now find themselves just three points outside the top-six.

West Brom look a markedly better team now to what they were just a few weeks ago. Corberan has quickly found a way of getting the best out of his attacking players but there’s also a lot of good work going on defensively.

The Baggies have kept five clean sheets in their last five games, but a lot of their defensive stability is down to central midfielder Yokuslu.

The former West Brom loanee returned to the club on a permanent basis last summer and put in a Man of the Match performance at Ashton Gate yesterday, making six tackles and winning seven aerial duels (WhoScored).

And after the game, West Brom pair Jed Wallace and Daryl Dike both held praise for the Turkish international, posting online:

Big Turkish masterclass 🔥@Okayokuslu 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Jed Wallace (@jedwallace12) December 26, 2022

You would’ve thought @Okayokuslu was an American football player with all that tackling tonight😂 — Daryl Dike (@DarylDike) December 26, 2022

A Turkish masterclass…

Yokuslu has featured 20 times in the Championship already this season. His summer arrival at The Hawthorns was highly-anticipated and he’s become more and more important to the side as the season’s progressed.

And there’s no doubting that Yokuslu and a number of others have really found form since Corberan’s arrival, with the Spaniard having turned West Brom into promotion contenders already.

There seems to be a stronger sense of togetherness amongst the players right now, with a number of Baggies players having taken to social media after yesterday’s win.

Up next for West Brom is a home game v Preston North End on Thursday nigh – the game kicks off at 8pm.