‘If Swansea can keep him quiet…’ – Reading v Swansea City prediction: The72

Reading host Swansea City tonight in the Championship.

Reading started the season quite well, but they’ve since dropped down the table to 16th. The Royals have won just two of their past seven league outings, though Paul Ince’s squad have shown a different side to them this year and they can be a tricky team to play against.

Swansea City are on a poor run of form. Russell Martin’s side were in the play-off places a few weeks back, but they’re now winless in their past seven outings and they must find some consistency to keep them within touching distance of the top-six – they sit in 15th place of the table.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Reading have surprised me this year. Their recent form is a bit worrying, but they’re in a much stronger position than I expected and for that, Ince and his team deserve credit. However, Swansea City can cause most squads problems and when they’re firing, they knock the ball around superbly.

“Martin will be feeling a bit of pressure with the run his side are on and despite both teams sitting on the same points tally, I think Swansea City will come into this one thinking nothing less than a win is acceptable.

“Swansea’s last draw against Coventry City showed what they were capable of across 45 minutes, and producing that against Reading would be too much for the hosts to handle, so I’m going to edge this one in favour of the visitors.”

Score prediction: Reading 1-2 Swansea City

Cameron Smart

“Swansea are in poor form, but I still believe they’ll be in and around the top-six this season and they’ve got a great chance to get back on track tonight, against a poor Reading side who were dismantled by Birmingham City last time out.

“Reading lack quality in certain areas, but they do get results, and if they’re going to get a result tonight then there’ll have to be some more Tom Ince magic. If Swansea can keep him quiet then they’ve got every chance of ending their glut, and I think they’ll do just that.”

Score prediction: Reading 0-2 Swansea City