George Hall latest: Liverpool and Everton handed potential boost in pursuit of Birmingham City man as Leeds United cool interest

Birmingham City youngster George Hall has been linked with a Premier League move ahead of January.

The 18-year-old has graduated through the Birmingham City youth academy and into the club’s first-team.

This season so far, Hall has played 18 times in the Championship, scoring one and assisting one from midfield.

Leeds United have been long-term admirers of Hall’s and ahead of January, reports suggested that the Whites were finally set to land the talented Englishman.

But Everton and Liverpool have also been linked.

So what’s the latest on Hall’s situation?

Earlier this month, Birmingham City boss John Eustace hailed Hall, and insissted that the club remain intent on keeping him at the club beyond next month’s transfer window.

He told BBC Radio WM (via BBC Sport):

“He’s only just turned 18 – and he’s got an opportunity to showcase himself here. We don’t want George Hall going anywhere.”

And just last week, a fresh report from Mirror’s print edition (via MOT Leeds News) suggested that Blues now value Hall at a staggering £15million – Leeds reportedly had a £3million bid for Hall rejected last summer.

Since, LeedsLive have revealed that Leeds United now seem unlikely to move for Hall next month, with a summer move in 2023 now looking more likely.

Hall is currently under contract at St Andrew’s until 2024.

So it seems like Blues are reluctant to sell Hall next month, given this emerging £15million price tag. And it makes sense; Blues will want Hall to play as much football as possible before next summer in a bid to drive his transfer value up.

They did so with Jude Bellingham who eventually went to Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £25million, and whilst Hall likely won’t command a similar transfer fee, Birmingham City may expect to claim a seven-figure fee for the youngster.

With Leeds now looking unlikely to make a move next month, the door could be open for either Everton or Liverpool to make a move, but it remains to be seen whether they’ll match this new price tag.

Birmingham City return to action v Burnley tonight.