Corberan singles out ‘big player’ for praise after West Brom’s win at Bristol City

West Brom beat Bristol City 2-0 in the Championship yesterday.

The Baggies claimed a Boxing Day win in Bristol yesterday, beating Bristol City 2-0 in the Championship to mark their return to winning ways.

Carlos Corberan’s side have now won six of their last seven in the Championship with yesterday’s win lifting them up into 13th place of the table – the Baggies now sit just three points outside the top-six.

Yesterday’s win came courtesy of goals either side of half-time from Matt Phillips and then Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Thomas-Asante came off the bench to score his fifth Championship goal of the season after previously signing from Salford City towards the end of the last summer transfer window.

And speaking to the club after the game, Corberan held praise for the 23-year-old striker, saying:

“When I watch Brandon Thomas-Asante, I am watching a player who plays with a lot of energy and determination.

“He has the instinct of the goal in mind. He’s a big player for us because he helps the team from a defensive point of view with his pressing.”

Thomas-Asante was brought to the club by Steve Bruce last summer. The powerful striker netted 11 goals in League Two last season and he had four in six to his name at the start of this season, prompting the Baggies to make a move.

Corberan’s attacking options…

Thomas-Asante replaced Daryl Dike in yesterday’s game, and he proved that he can provide good competition and cover for the American who’s only recently made his return to action.

Both players share similar traits in that they’re two athletic and robust strikers, but both also boast good technical abilities and that suits Corberan’s footballing philosophy nicely.

West Brom should have the wind back in their sails as they go into a Thursday night game at home to Preston North End, who lost v strugglers Huddersfield Town last weekend.

A win for the Baggies on Thursday could potentially move them into the play-off places.