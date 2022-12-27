Club accept £350,000 bids for midfield star amid Portsmouth, Forest Green Rovers interest

Portsmouth and Forest Green Rovers target Ethan Erhahon has been the subject of two accepted bids, a report from The Sun has revealed.

St. Mirren’s midfield standout Erhahon has been linked with a move south of the border before, and it seems it’s the case again ahead of the January transfer window.

He’s been a mainstay in the middle of the park for the Buddies, playing 20 times across all competitions this season.

However, it seems as though he might not add much more to his to his 117 appearance total for the Scottish Premiership side. The Sun has now reported that St. Mirren have accepted bids of £350,000 for the versatile Scot ahead of next month.

It is not confirmed who the offers have come from, but League One pair Portsmouth and Forest Green Rovers are said keen.

Erhahon is expected to be on the move this winter with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Ready for a move to the EFL?

Erhahon has proven his talents up in Scotland and at the age of 21, it makes sense to make the step up in competition by coming down to the EFL before his deal expires in the summer.

The Glaswegian mainly operates as a central or defensive midfielder but he has been deployed on the left-hand side before as a wing-back or full-back, so his versatility would be a valuable trait for whoever brings him in.

He’s got plenty of time to develop but he already boasts a well-rounded game, so that should help him settle into proceedings on these shores quickly. It remains to be seen who wins the race for his signature though, with Portsmouth and Forest Green keen.