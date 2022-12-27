Carrick shares injury updates on Dijksteel and Howson following Middlesbrough’s win over Wigan Athletic

Michael Carrick has revealed that Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijksteel will be sidelined for several weeks following an injury picked up last week.

Dijksteel, 26, has played 16 times for Boro in the Championship so far this season.

But the Dutch defender was absent from the clash against Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day and the reason for that has now been revealed.

Speaking after the game, Carrick explained why Dijksteel was missing and offered an update on Jonny Howson too, who was brought off early with a head injury.

Carrick said:

“Anfernee has a bang on his knee so he might be out for a number of weeks unfortunately.”

And on Howson, Carrick said:

“He got a nasty bang to the head towards the end of the first half so it was just precaution. Hopefully he’ll be alright, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Middlesbrough ran riot over the Tics, comfortably brushing them aside and picking up another three points to move up into 10th place of the table.

Carrick has well and truly turned things around at the Riverside and despite his side being in the relegation zone not long ago, Middlesbrough now look more than capable of challenging for the play-offs.

Better late than never…

Middlesbrough narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season following a late run of form which put them back in contention.

However, this year the league is extremely tight and Boro look as if they will be in the mix for the play-offs once again.

The injury to Dijksteel won’t help them over the next few weeks, but the Boro squad is strong and Carrick will be trusted to find the best solution to this issue.

There’s a long way to go this season, but the busy festive period will give some other members of the Boro squad a chance to prove themselves and give the new boss a selection headache.

Middlesbrough now sit just two points outside the top-six, with a game against Blackburn Rovers up next.

A win here is important given their next few fixtures after that include outings against three fellow top-six contenders.