Blackpool forward set for League Two move in January, report claims

Blackpool prodigy Rob Apter is set to join Crewe Alexandra on loan in January, Football League World has said.

Blackpool youngster Apter is among the top youngsters at Bloomfield Road who look to have the potential of breaking into the first-team in the years to come.

He’s impressed in spells out on loan with Bamber Bridge and Chester before and despite Scunthorpe United’s continued struggles, the 19-year-old has made a decent impression at Glanford Park too.

The Scottish youth international has been one of few shining lights for the Iron and now, he’s poised for a step up.

Football League World claims that Apter is poised to get his first shot at regular EFL football over the second half of the season, with a move to Crewe Alexandra on the cards. His loan with Scunthorpe United ends in January, opening the door for him to make the step up to League Two.

Ready for the step up…

Apter’s talents have been on show in non-league for the best part of 18 months now, so it’s a testament to his talents that he’s already earned himself a shot in the Football League.

He can play on either wing or through the middle as an attacking midfielder, mainly playing as the latter this season.

The Liverpool-born starlet has already made two competitive appearances for Blackpool’s senior side and with a move to Crewe Alexandra on the cards, it might not be long before he’s back in the first-team at Bloomfield Road if he can impress at Gresty Road.

The League Two side are well-known for developing young players and it will be hoped their coaching staff can help Apter adapt to EFL life should the move go through.