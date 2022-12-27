Bilic shares worrying injury update on Joao Pedro after Watford’s defeat v Millwall

Watford lost 2-0 at home to Millwall in the Championship yesterday.

Goals from Millwall duo Andreas Voglsammer and Zian Flemming put the Hornets to bed yesterday.

To add insult to injury, Joao Pedro was substituted in the first half after being down for some time following a late challenge.

Head coach Slaven Bilic made the decision to replace him with Yaser Asprilla in the 35th minute, and after the game, Bilic old the club:

“We are going to see tomorrow, but it doesn’t look good.

“It’s the ankle ligament, and when you lose him it’s obviously hard to find another Pedro in the squad.”

The Croatian also made it clear that there was no malicious intent in the challenge from Millwall’s George Saville that resulted in Pedro’s injury, and Bilic didn’t look to point the fingers at Millwall’s aggressive nature.

“It didn’t look like an awful tackle, it didn’t look reckless,” Bilic continued.

Pedro was allowed to play on after the challenge, which proved to be the wrong decision. Similarly, in the Hornets’ previous home match v Hull City Hamza Choudhury was given the clear to play through injury and he’s now out until early February.

What chance do Watford have now?

There’s no denying that Pedro has been the sole reason why Watford have been competitive this season. The Brazilian has scored six in his last eight outings and he’s been a constant threat all season.

If he is out for an extended period of time then Watford should do all they can to sign an attacking midfielder next month, to relieve the pressure from young Asprilla.

With teams improving as the season goes on, it’s important that the Hornets find a spark, possibly in Pedro’s compatriot Matheus Martins who will be available from January onwards.

Away games against play-off contenders Swansea City and Norwich City await Bilic’s side either side of this weekend, and there is no doubt that Pedro’s absence will be felt.