Aberdeen and Hibernian set sights on out of favour Burnley man

Burnley centre-back Kevin Long is wanted by Aberdeen and Hibernian, reporter Alan Nixon has claimed.

Burnley defender Long has been with the club since 2010, making him the longest-serving player at Turf Moor.

For much of his Clarets career he’s had to settle for a bit-part role though. He’s spent time out on loan while notching up 91 appearances for the club across all competitions. Long has only featured in one Championship matchday squad so far this campaign, remaining an unused substitute against Birmingham City back in October.

Now, with January on the horizon, it is claimed Long is fielding interest from elsewhere.

Reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that the 32-year-old is being eyed by Scottish Premiership pair Aberdeen and Hibernian.

Long’s contract at Turf Moor runs out at the end of the season and given his lack of game time under Kompany, it wouldn’t be a surprise if 2023 brought around a fresh start for the Irishman.

The right time for a move?

At 32, it seems unlikely that Long will be playing a long-term role in Kompany’s Burnley side.

And, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it seems it makes sense for Long to head for pastures new this winter.

If they want to, Aberdeen and Hibernian will be able to save some money by striking a pre-contract deal and waiting for Long to join in the summer transfer window when his deal has ended. However, if they feel they need another centre-back option right away, it’s hard to see Burnley standing in the way of a winter exit ahead of the January transfer window.