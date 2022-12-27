3 out-of-work managers Norwich City should consider after reported Dean Smith sacking

Norwich City fans have been piling the pressure on manager Dean Smith and now, it has been claimed the Canaries have parted ways with their boss.

Norwich City’s defeat against Luton Town looks to have been the final straw for the club after a dismal 2022/23 campaign to date.

Pressure has been on Smith for a while now and The Sun reporter Charlie Wyett has said Smith has now been sacked.

Dean Smith has been sacked as manager of Norwich — Charlie Wyett (@CharlieWyett) December 27, 2022

With that in mind, we put forward three out-of-work managers that Norwich City should consider for their reportedly vacant managerial post…

Steven Gerrard

Gerrard endured a tough spell as Aston Villa boss after thriving in his first senior role with Rangers. After struggling in such a high-profile role, it could be best for him to take a step down a level.

That step could come with Norwich City, giving him a chance to finer tune his coaching and management style in the Championship. His success with Rangers has shown he’s a high calibre coach and after Smith’s struggles, his appointment would take the club in a new direction.

Scott Parker

When it comes to a side hunting promotion from the Championship, Parker has to come under consideration.

He’s taken both Fulham and Bournemouth to the Premier League despite only holding his first senior management role in February 2019 and he could be just what the Canaries need in their bid to revive their season. He’s shown he can galvanise struggling squads and he could be the perfect fit at Carrow Road.

Sebastian Hoeneß

Norwich City haven’t been afraid to appoint foreign coaches in recent years, specifically dipping into Germany for promising coaches. Hoeneß, who left Hoffenheim in the summer, would certainly fit that profile.

The former Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig youth coach endured a respectable two years with Hoffenheim and looks to play brave, attacking football. After such poor displays under Smith, the 40-year-old’s play style could be a breath of fresh air at Carrow Road after such a difficult 2022.