3 attacking midfielders Watford could realistically target in January

Watford sit 4th in the table and head into the January transfer window in mixed form.

Slaven Bilic’s team have managed results despite being so devoid of creativity and are desperate for a spark.

To make matters worse, star player Joao Pedro could be facing a lengthy period on the sidelines following an ankle ligament injury sustained in the Boxing Day clash with Millwall.

If he is absent for a while, he needs replacing. Here, we highlight three players who could do just that…

Callum O’Hare

O’Hare has been a bright spark for Coventry City for a number of years now, and is one that Watford should have been all over in the summer.

He could be a realistic option for a team eyeing promotion too, giving him the chance to step up to a more upwardly-mobile club. The Solihull-born midfielder brings great ball-carrying ability to the team and can open up defences with his passing. The latter trait is something Watford have lacked for a number of years.

O’Hare suffered a concerning injury in Coventry’s defeat at Sheffield United but if the results of his scans are positive then the Hornets must go in for him.

Coventry are aiming for the play-offs and have a number of assets that Championship and Premier League clubs will be eyeing up in January, but their financial uncertainty could make O’Hare a viable option.

Joe Rothwell

The former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Rothwell has struggled for game time since his summer move to Bournemouth. The Englishman has played just 15 minutes in the Premier League following his free transfer to the south coast.

Typically a no. 8, Rothwell is an excellent dribbler and has the skillset to play in Pedro’s role. Like the Brazilian, Rothwell has physicality about him that he uses to his advantage in attack. There are question marks over the 28-year-old’s end product but he would certainly be an asset to Bilic.

Bournemouth would have some use for Rothwell next season should they fail to avoid the drop so the Hornets should do everything they can to strike a loan deal in January.

Chris Willock

24-year-old attacker Willock is in his third season at QPR, a club at which he has largely impressed.

Willock’s contract is due to expire at the end of this season and the club could be forced to sell early. It’s certainly a situation a club like Watford should be monitoring.

The former Arsenal and Benfica man plays predominately on the left but can operate through the middle. He is a very capable dribbler and a good goalscorer.

Willock started the season on fire off the back of a good 21/22 campaign and has six goals in 15 appearances this time out, but his performances have stalled, which could be down to contract uncertainty.