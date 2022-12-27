2 under-rated Huddersfield Town players who deserve more credit – do you agree?

The 2022/2023 season has been nothing short of a disaster so far for Huddersfield Town.

Mark Fotheringham’s side currently sit plum last in the Championship standings, with a seven-point deficit they simply have to make up going into the second half of the season.

The performances of the various players haven’t exactly filled the Town faithful with optimism as the hopeless performances have left the club staring down the barrel of League One football. However, there have been some individuals who have made fans sit up and take notice of the job they are doing for Huddersfield Town, despite not always getting the results that their own displays deserve.

Here, we highlight two deserving of more credit from supporters…

Lee Nicholls

30-year-old shot-stopper Nicholls has been an influential figure between the sticks for Huddersfield Town ever since his arrival from Milton Keynes Dons in the summer of 2021.

Nicholls has been an ever-present for his side this season, starting in all 22 games, keeping five clean sheets in the process. It’s a scary thought to think about where the club could be if it wasn’t for Nicholls, who has often kept Fotheringham’s side in games when they should probably be far adrift.

Last season’s Championship Goalkeeper of the Year has also saved two out of the three penalties he has faced this term, which has been key in earning Huddersfield Town six points this season. When your goalkeeper is earning his side points with his own individual performances, it shows how he has slipped under the radar this season and is still up to the standard of the previous term.

Will Boyle

27-year-old Huddersfield Town academy graduate Boyle returned to the club where it all started for him after a name for himself in the lower divisions.

Boyle has only recently earned himself a place within Fotheringham’s starting line-up, but the centre back has never looked back and has put in some solid performances, which is what an unsettled team like Huddersfield Town has needed.

Boyle displays an aerial prowess which is second to none in the league, never mind the Town squad.

Boyle and Nicholls need the rest of the squad to pick up their performance levels if they are to stay up this season though, with the Terriers sat in a perilous position heading into 2023.