2 under-rated Grimsby Town players who deserve more credit – do you agree?

Grimsby Town currently sit in 16th place of the League Two table, after their Boxing Day defeat away at Harrogate Town.

The Mariners are enjoying a stable season in the fourth tier. They’ve picked up some impressive wins but their recent poor form in the league has seen them drop down into the bottom half of the standings.

Still, Paul Hurst’s side are faring well in the Football league and they have some players who are really impressing, but some who are also more deserving of praise.

Here we look at two Grimsby Town players who perhaps deserve more credit…

Michee Efete

Efete was a big part of the Mariners’ promotion back to the Football League and he’s played virtually all games this season. It’s fairly clear that Efete is Hurst’s first preference at right-back, as whenever he’s available, he plays without question.

Efete was getting extremely unfair scrutiny that leaked over into abuse far too often in the first part of this season. He made one mistake where he assisted a Carlisle United winner in September. But fans seemingly gave him no slack given he was adapting to League football for the first time in his career, and was learning to deal with wingers who were more worried about challenging him compared to in the National League where most sides would sit back and let Town play.

The 25-year-old is certainly someone who might warrant a bit more praise and recognition for his performances so far this season.

Ryan Taylor

It’s often said that you don’t know how much you appreciate something until it’s gone. This is true of Ryan Taylor. Prior to his injury at the end of October, many fans believed Taylor limited our attacks, forced Town to play a certain way and didn’t contribute enough goals.

Since that injury, it has been noticeable how Grimsby have had to change their approach. With the lack of a replacement target man, the ball can no longer be played into the striker’s feet knowing it will be laid off. While John McAtee has come in and offered more, generally speaking, Taylor’s ability to shield the ball, lay the ball off and link the play has been sorely missed.

It’s noticeable that Grimsby’s drop in form correlated almost perfectly with Taylor getting injured at Hartlepool United, there has been one league win since.