West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Bristol City

West Brom travel to Bristol City in the Championship later this afternoon.

West Brom head to Ashton Gate today, in what will be another tough but very winnable outing for Carlos Corberan’s side.

The Baggies’ five-game winning streak was ended by Coventry City last time out, who beat West Brom 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Viktor Gyokeres.

West Brom remain in 16th place of the table – two points and two places ahead of Bristol City who have won just one of their last seven in the league.

West Brom team news

Semi Ajayi returned to the bench for the last outing v Coventry City after a number of weeks on the sidelines.

And Corberan looks to have an almost full-fit side to choose from going into this game v Bristol City, although Kean Bryan remains sidelined with a fresh injury picked up in training last week.

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Townsend

Pieters

O’Shea

Furlong

Swift

Yokuslu

Phillips

Rogic

Wallace

Dike

Corberan seems to have found his preferred XI fairly quickly. He has a lot of midfield options to choose from and he seems pretty settled on the likes of John Swift, Okay Yokuslu, Jed Wallace, Tom Rogic, and Matt Phillips.

Despite the Coventry defeat, we should a largely unchanged line up, but Corberan could bring Daryl Dike into the starting XI after he started on the bench last time out – the American is slowly being eased into action after a long injury lay-off.

Semi Ajayi meanwhile seems likely to start on the bench again.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.