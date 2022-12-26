Watford team news and predicted XI to face Millwall: Bilic facing midfield selection dilemma

Watford host Millwall in the Championship later today.

The Hornets come into this one on the back of a comfortable win over Huddersfield Town and on a run of four games unbeaten.

Watford sit 4th in the league but they are someway off the automatic promotion spots – 2nd place Sheffield United are seven points ahead of Watford as things stand.

Millwall are on a small downward spiral. Gary Rowett’s side have won just one in their past six league outings and have slipped down to 10th in the table.

But the Championship standings are so tight that a win here could see them rise back inside the top-six.

Watford team news

Edo Kayembe picked up a calf injury which will see him sidelined until January, with Hamza Choudhury also missing for another month with a knee injury.

Elsewhere, Kortney Hause will likely remain unavailable after he picked up a knock last month.

Captain Tom Cleverly has been missing since August and he isn’t expected to return until February next year.

Imran Louza remains sidelined with a longer-term injury.

Predicted XI

Bachmann (GK)

Ngakia

Kabasele

Cathcart

Kamara

Bacuna

Dele-Bashiru

Sema

Pedro

Sarr

Davis

The Hornets may be able to find some consistency with their starting line-up and they could field an unchanged XI from their win last time out.

Watford will be looking at Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro to provide moments of brilliance which could see them over the line against a tough Millwall outfit.

A win for both sides would be a huge result in the context of their seasons.

The game kicks off at 12pm this afternoon.