Stoke City team news and predicted XI to face Rotherham United

Rotherham United host Stoke City in the Championship later today.

Rotherham United come into this one looking to end a three-game winless run which most recently saw them brushed aside by West Brom. They sit 19th in the league and another defeat here could result into them falling as low as 23rd in the table.

Alex Neil’s Stoke City have had a slow start to the season and the Scot is yet to really make his mark on this Potters side. Stoke City managed to beat Bristol City last time out in a result which saw them leapfrog their opponents in the league, and another win here could see Neil begin to string a good run of results together.

Stoke City team news

Gavin Kilkenny returned to the bench against the Robins after recovering from a previous injury. He didn’t feature, but there’s every chance he may make an appearance off the bench this time around.

Sam Clucas remains sidelined following surgery on a back problem at the start of this month.

Josh Laurent also misses out as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips missed the outing against Bristol City through illness, bu he may be ready to return to the squad this afternoon.

Predicted XI

Bonham (GK)

Souttar

Jagielka

Fox

Brown

Baker

Thompson

Smallbone

Tymon

Delap

Campbell

Harry Souttar should remain at the heart of Stoke City’s defence amid reports linking him with a potential move to the Premier League next month.

Neil has the luxury of being able to field an unchanged XI from his side’s comeback win over Bristol City last time out, and this will hopefully give his side a chance to build some much-needed momentum heading into the New Year.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.