Sheffield United team news and predicted XI to face Coventry City: Question marks remain over midfielder after Wigan Athletic win

Sheffield United host Coventry City in the Championship on Boxing Day.

Sheffield United come into their festive clash with Coventry City in a strong position having won three consecutive games.

The Blades sit 2nd in the table, three points behind league leaders Burnley and five clear of 3rd placed Blackburn Rovers and the rest of the chasing pack. It’s a good position to occupy coming into the busy schedule of fixtures ahead.

Victory will likely see the Blades remain 2nd but they could jump to 1st if Burnley falter, while they’d also stay in the top two if they fall to defeat.

Coventry City will present a tough test too. They defeated West Brom in midweek and are now in an impressive 8th place.

Sheffield United team news

It looks as though Paul Heckingbottom will have a similar group to pick from after reporting no new injury problems following their win over Wigan Athletic last time out. Ben Osborn did miss the victory against Kolo Toure’s side though, but Heckingbottom suggested it was more precautionary after he complained of a hamstring issue.

It remains to be seen if he’s deemed fit to feature.

Rhys Norrington-Davies, Rhian Brewster and John Fleck were among the absentees and they will likely miss out again here given their long-term issues.

Predicted XI (3-5-2)

Fotheringham (GK)

Ahmedhodzic

Egan

Clark

Baldock

Norwood

Doyle

Stevens

Berge

Ndiaye

Sharp

Oli McBurnie could easily come into the side after two substitute appearances but with Billy Sharp netting in back-to-back games, he’s arguably deserved to keep the starting berth.

James McAtee may well maintain his place in the starting XI too, but bringing in Tommy Doyle would allow for Norwegian star Sander Berge to move into a more advanced role for this home tie.

The game kicks off at 15:00 on Boxing Day and can be watched live on the Sky Sports Red Button.