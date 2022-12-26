QPR team news and predicted XI to face Cardiff City: Quartet likely unavailable but key man could make return

QPR travel to Cardiff City later this afternoon.

QPR make the trip over into Wales today, for a Boxing Day clash with longstanding Championship rivals Cardiff City.

This fixture can often be a fiery one but the R’s definitely go into this one as favourites, with the Londoners currently sat in 6th compared to Cardiff City in 20th.

New head coach Neil Critchley claimed a win in his first game in charge of QPR last time out, seeing his side beat Preston North End to halt a run of four-straight defeats.

The Bluebirds meanwhile have won just one of their last six.

QPR team news

QPR look set to remain without Stefan Johansen (heel) and Leon Balogun (calf) who are both recovering from injuries picked up earlier in the campaign.

Critchley said ahead of the Preston game that everyone else should be fit and available for selection, but neither Tyler Roberts (calf) and Luke Amos (hamstring) made their return to the side.

It remains to be seen whether any of the four aforementioned players will feature today, but QPR should welcome back their World Cup hero Ilias Chair.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Clarke-Salter

Dunne

Laird

Field

Dozzell

Willock

Iroegbunam

Chair

Dykes

1 of 20 Who did QPR sign Peter Crouch from in 2000? Arsenal Spurs Chelsea Aston Villa

Albert Adomah stepped into the starting XI v Preston. The ever-reliable fan favourite put in a good performance but with Chair back in contention, and surely itching to play some football after spending a lot of time on the bench in Qatar, he should return to the starting side.

Elsewhere, we should see an unchanged XI from the one that beat Preston. Critchley found a winning formula that day and there seems to be no need to change things up ahead of what is a winnable, but sill very tough fixture v Cardiff City.

The game kicks off at 5:15pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.