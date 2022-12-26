Preston North End team news and predicted XI to face Huddersfield Town: Quadruple injury boost for Lowe

Preston North End host Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Boxing Day.

Ryan Lowe’s side are looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to QPR which has saw them drop outside the top-six heading into Christmas. The Lilywhites were on a good run prior to that and they’ll remain confident at Deepdale against a struggling Terriers side.

Huddersfield Town are rock bottom of the second tier at the moment. The Terriers are winless in their past three, but a win here would reduce the gap between themselves and the rest of the relegation pack.

Preston North End team news

Lowe providing an extensive injury update while speaking with Lancs Live, revealing four encouraging boosts.

Emil Riis and Ali McCann weren’t far off featuring against QPR last time out and Lowe has revealed the pair are likely to be back in contention on Boxing Day. Also in line for possible returns are Alan Browne and Andrew Hughes, who Lowe has stated will be ‘in with a chance’.

Sean Maguire and Robbie Brady are still a bit further off and a return to action on Boxing Day may come too soon for those two.

Troy Parrott remains out with a hamstring injury.

Predicted XI

Woodman (GK)

Storey

Lindsay

Cunningham

Potts

Whiteman

Ledson

Fernandez

Johnson

Woodburn

Evans

Ched Evans scored twice in Preston North End’s big win over Blackburn Rovers a couple of games ago, meaning an immediate return to the starting XI may not be the case for Riis, who is slowly returning to fitness.

It’s possible Lowe switches formation mid-game and replaces Ben Woodburn with Riis to go with two leading the line in the case they’re chasing the game.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.