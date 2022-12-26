Ipswich Town team news and predicted XI to face Oxford United: Midfielder out for months but key duo near 100%

Ipswich Town host Oxford United in League One on Boxing Day.

Ipswich Town will be determined to bounce back to winning ways after falling to a 1-0 defeat against Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.

They’re still right in touch with league leaders Plymouth Argyle, sitting just two points behind them in 2nd place. Sheffield Wednesday are only two behind the Tractor Boys though, with the automatic promotion battle looking more and more like a three-horse race.

The Portman Road outfit have had plenty of injuries to contend with of late, so although there’s been a slip up or two, Kieran McKenna and co should be pleased on the whole with their current standing.

Ipswich Town team news

As just touched on, the Tractor Boys have had their fair share of injuries recently. The clouds are starting to part on that front though, with McKenna providing several positive updates while speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Lee Evans and George Edmundson both returned off the bench against Wycombe and they’re continuing to move in the right direction, McKenna has said. Marcus Harness is back in training too and is on course to feature over the festive period.

Luke Woolfenden and Janoi Donacien missed the Wycombe defeat through groin and ankle injuries respectively and will be assessed before the Oxford United tie, while it is hoped Richard Keogh can return from a calf issue over Christmas too.

One man who will be out for the foreseeable is Panutche Camara though. The summer addition has undergone groin surgery again and will be out for ‘a few months’.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Walton (GK)

Vincent-Young

Edmundson

Burgess

Davis

Morsy

Humphreys

Burns

Chaplin

Jackson

Ladapo

With Keogh seemingly set to miss out, the door could be open for George Edmundson to come back into the XI. Cameron Humphreys could make way for Evans if he’s deemed fit to start but it could be best to lean on the side of caution and keep the youngster in the side alongside skipper Sam Morsy.

On the wings, Sone Alike and Kyle Edwards are also options if McKenna fancies a change or two.

The clash kicks off at 15:00 on Boxing Day afternoon.