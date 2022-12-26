Hull City team news and predicted XI to face Blackpool: Key players remain sidelined for Rosenior but summer signing could feature

Hull City host Blackpool in the Championship later today.

This outing is a huge one for both sides with just two points separating the two sides in 21st and 22nd.

Liam Rosenior’s Hull City were unable to beat a ten-man Sunderland last time out, but they’ll be hoping to dominate the game once again.

Blackpool are struggling to find any momentum this season. Michael Appleton’s side are winless in six and are now strong relegation contenders.

A win here could lift them out of the relegation zone and build their confidence heading into the New Year.

Hull City team news

Salah-Eddine Oulad M’hand remains unavailable after he returned to Arsenal earlier this month to undergo treatment.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Benjamin Tetteh remain sidelined, but their return isn’t too far away now. Elsewhere, Adama Traore is back on the training pitch and could make his debut later today, after joining last summer.

Dimitrios Pelkas is also sidelined, with the Greek attacker set for another 8-10 weeks out of action.

Predicted XI

Ingram (GK)

Coyle

Christie

McLoughlin

Greaves

Woods

Seri

Tufan

Slater

Longman

Estupinan

1 of 10 Who is this former Hull City player? Dan Crowley Jordan Flores Daniel Batty Keane Lewis-Potter

Ozan Tufan may return to the starting squad after he scored the Tigers’ equaliser last time out against Sunderland.

Other than that, Rosenior could well opt for the same side which started against Sunderland in a game where they were majorly in control despite not picking up all three points.

Traore may make an appearance off the bench, but it’s unlikely that he’ll come straight back into the starting XI following his time sidelined.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.