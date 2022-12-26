Charlton Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Peterborough United: New concern emerges over striker

Charlton Athletic host Peterborough United in League One on Boxing Day.

Charlton Athletic’s new boss Dean Holden makes his Addicks bow against former club Peterborough United on Monday.

Caretaker manager Anthony Hayes oversaw the big upset win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup, so the Addicks should come into this one with their tails up as they look to start their new era with an impressive result.

Peterborough United come into this one in dire form but Grant McCann’s side have enjoyed success at The Valley before, so it will be hoped they can spoil the party and get back to winning ways here.

Charlton Athletic team news

Mandela Egbo and Eoghan O’Connell have been long-term absentees and will remain sidelined for this one, although it was initially hoped that the latter could be back before Christmas.

Jojo Wollacott has remained out through injury too, so either Ashley Maynard-Brewer or Craig MacGillivray will start in goal.

Chuks Aneke was forced off during the Brighton win too with a muscular injury. It remains to be seen what the results of his scan are, but given his previous struggles, it could be wise to lean on the side of caution with the ex-Arsenal man.

Predicted XI (3-4-3)

Maynard-Brewer (GK)

Ness

Lavelle

Inniss

Chin

Fraser

Dobson

Sessegnon

Rak-Sakyi

Leaburn

Kirk

With Holden taking charge of his first game, the system and personnel of his first starting XI is pretty hard to call.

During his managerial career to date, the Charlton Athletic man has changed formations frequently, although he has often deployed a 4-4-2 variant or a three-back. Feasibly, he could play either against Peterborough United, so it will be interesting to see just how he lines up.

Academy graduates Maynard-Brewer, Richard Chin and Lucas Ness deserve to keep their starting roles after their performances vs Brighton though, even with more senior options available.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 on Monday afternoon.