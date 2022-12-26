Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Sunderland: Tomasson confident that trio will return to action

Sunderland host Blackburn Rovers later today in the Championship.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side currently sit 3rd in the Championship following a big away win against Norwich City last time out.

Blackburn Rovers sit five points outside the automatic promotion spots but a win here could reduce that gap should Sheffield United fail to beat Coventry City.

Sunderland will be coming into this one looking for revenge following their 2-0 defeat at Ewood Park back in October. Tony Mowbray’s side are inconsistent, but the full return of Ross Stewart could pose the visitors some problems.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Sam Gallagher, Daniel Ayala and Tyler Morton all missed Blackburn Rovers’ cup game against Nottingham Forest last week, but Tomasson is confident that the trio will be available for selection later today.

Tyrhys Dolan’s evening was ended early against Forest due to a groin complain, and it’s yet to be seen whether he’ll be ready in time for the trip to Sunderland.

Elsewhere, Hayden Carter is expected to remain sidelined following a knock he picked up in training before the Norwich City outing.

Predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Ayala

Hyam

Pickering

Rankin-Costello

Morton

Buckley

Dack

Szmodics

Brereton-Diaz

Gallagher

Tomasson may opt to field an unchanged XI from his side’s win at Carrow Road last time out in the Championship.

If Carter is available for selection it seems unlikely that he’ll return straight to the starting XI, with a place on the bench more likely.

Dolan could be replaced by Sammie Szmodics in the event that his knock against Forest rules him out of this one, but Szmodics is capable of filling that role and he’ll be looking to grab every chance he gets with both hands.

Tomasson has recently admitted both Sam Gallagher and Joe Rankin-Costello are still working towards full match fitness and whilst it’s likely they’ll start, they may be subbed before the 90 to prevent further damage.

The game kicks off at 12:30pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.