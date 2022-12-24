‘Three points are a must’ – Luton Town v Norwich City prediction: The72

Luton Town host Norwich City in the Championship on Boxing Day.

Luton Town come into their festive clash with Norwich City on the lookout for their first win under Rob Edwards’ management.

They fell to a 2-1 defeat against a flying Middlesbrough in his debut before their clash with Millwall was called off at the weekend. The visit of Norwich City presents the Hatters with a good chance of three points though, with the Canaries struggling for form.

Dean Smith’s side has thoroughly disappointed supporters this season and although they currently sit in 5th place, their inconsistent form and underwhelming football has pressure piling on the manager and the club hierarchy.

The Canaries have won their last two away games though, so it will be hoped they can enjoy more fortune on the road in a bid to take all three points back to Carrow Road.

Now, ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Although not enjoying quite the same level as success as last season, it’s been another respectable campaign for the Hatters. Losing Nathan Jones was obviously a blow but Edwards is a safe pair of hands and should keep them on the right trajectory.

“This is a good test for them though. They’ve been tough to beat at home but Norwich have amended their away struggles of late and given their dire need for some Christmas cheer, three points are a must.

“I can’t see Norwich taking all three points here though. They don’t pose enough threat to the Hatters for me, so I think I’ll go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Norwich City

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Luton Town probably aren’t going to recreate the success they had last season. The Hatters are winless in three, and their collapse against Middlesbrough last time out isn’t a good sign heading into this one.

“Norwich City are there for the taking. Dean Smith is coming under a lot of pressure and he will need a big performance to cool the speculation surrounding his future.

“I think both squads are well matched for quite an even game here, but I do think the Canaries have that extra quality where it matters and they’ll make it count here.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Norwich City