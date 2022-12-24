‘This one is only going one way’ – Sheffield United v Coventry City prediction: The72

Sheffield United host Coventry City in the Championship on Boxing Day.

The Blades will come into this one hoping to maintain pressure on league leaders Burnley and potentially capitalise on any slip up they may have.

Sheffield United have won four of their past five Championship games and look like a strong favourite to achieve promotion this season.

Coventry City started the season slowly as off-field issues hindered their momentum, but the Sky Blues appear to be picking up form now having beaten an in-form West Brom side in their last outing.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Sheffield United have a squad more than capable of earning promotion back to the Premier League and that is what I expect them to do this year. Paul Heckingbottom seems to have his system nailed at Bramall Lane and the Blades are proving to be an incredibly tough side to break down.

“Coventry City are only one point off the play-off places, but they mustn’t get ahead of themselves and for now they should be focused on extending this current winning streak.

“Both teams are capable of winning this one, but I think this one is only going one way.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 3-1 Coventry City

Luke Phelps

“Sheffield United looked really commanding in their win over Wigan Athletic. But they showed in the second half that they can be competed against, and by a lowly Wigan side too.

“Coventry City should back themselves going into this one as they have a lot of players who can really damage the United back-line.

“But in what will be a packed out Bramall Lane, I think it will be really difficult for Coventry to claim all three points – or even a point for that matter.

“I’m going for a narrow home win.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Coventry City