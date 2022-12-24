‘They’re in real danger’ – Rotherham United v Stoke City prediction: The72

Rotherham United host Stoke City in the Championship on Boxing Day.

Stoke City’s visit to the AESSEAL New York Stadium comes at a difficult time for Rotherham United.

The Millers have endured a difficult start to life after Paul Warne having dropped back towards the lower echelons of the division. Matt Taylor’s side sit two points clear of the drop in 19th as it stands but it will be hoped that he can guide them to safety with the help of some backing in January.

As for Stoke City, while inconsistency remains, they have put together a respectable run of late.

Alex Neil’s side have lost one of their last four Championship games and collected 10 points from a possible 18 in their least six games. They still occupy an underwhelming 17th place but it will be hoped they can start to rise up the table in the New Year.

Now though, ahead of their Boxing Day clash, a handful of our writers have made their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“The first half of the season has been tricky for both Rotherham United and Stoke City but they’ll both be hopeful of seeing out 2022 in decent fashion.

“I think the edge goes to the visitors in this one though. The Millers are really going through a difficult patch at the moment and if they’re weren’t already, they’re in real danger of another drop to League One this season. With January coming, Taylor needs backing.

“Stoke have put together some decent results of late as well and hopefully, 2023 can see Neil really get the best out of his side.

“I’m backing them to take all three points back to Staffordshire here.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Stoke City

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Rotherham United look set for a tough season. Their promotion last year was impressive, but they don’t appear to have the quality to avoid a relegation battle this time around.

“Alex Neil’s Stoke City appear to be slowly finding their feet for the first time this season. It took a while for the Potters to adapt to the Scotsman, and they are far from perfect, but their win against Bristol City last time out is a step in the right direction.

“This one is there for the taking, and I can see both sides going at it with everything they’ve got, but I do think Neil will extend his side’s unbeaten run to three.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-3 Stoke City