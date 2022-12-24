‘They’ll win this one in the end’ – Middlesbrough v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Middlesbrough host Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Boxing Day.

Middlesbrough’s five-game unbeaten run was brought to a halt v league leaders Burnley last time out, with Michael Carrick’s men losing 3-1 at Turf Moor.

But the signs remain positive for Boro who sit comfortably in the mid-table positions, compared to Wigan Athletic who find themselves in 23rd.

The Latics also have a new manager in Kolo Toure, who’s first two games have ended in a draw and a loss v Sheffield United last time out.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Wigan gave a decent account of themselves v Sheffield United. They were let down by a couple of lapses in concentration, but they showed that night that they can play decent football, and cause some of the league’s best some real problems.

“Middlesbrough though are really starting to find form under Carrick. Their loss v Burnley shouldn’t dishearten them too much and they’ll view this Wigan game as an ideal chance to return to winning ways.

“I don’t think it’ll be a landslide win for Boro, but I think they’ll win this one in the end.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Wigan Athletic

James Ray

“A defeat to Burnley certainly isn’t the end of the world for Boro. Yes, it’s slowed their rise somewhat but they’re still on the right track under Carrick and I can see them taking all three points here.

“I think with some January signings, Wigan might just be able to stave off relegation under Kolo Toure, but this is going to be a difficult day for the Latics.

“They’ve been pretty dismal on the road this season and their struggles on the road will likely continue here. This should be a routine enough festive victory for Carrick and Boro.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 3-1 Wigan Athletic