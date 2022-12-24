‘They’ll get an important win here’ – Preston North End v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Preston North End host Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Boxing Day.

Preston North End come into their Boxing Day clash in the hope of a return to winning ways.

Ryan Lowe’s side slipped out of the play-off spots after being defeated by Neil Critchley’s QPR. They’ve now lost back-to-back Championship home games, but the visit of a struggling Huddersfield Town presents the Lilywhites with a great chance to get back to winning ways.

The Terriers currently sit way down in 24th after a dismal campaign to date. There have been some improvements under Mark Fotheringham but Huddersfield Town are still one of the firm favourites to be relegated this season.

The Championship’s bottom club have struggled on the road as much as they have at home, so they’ll be sizeable underdogs coming into this one.

Now, ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued their predictions…

James Ray

“Even with Huddersfield Town languishing at the foot of the table, this is an important game for Preston. They’ve lost two of their last three and with the fight for the play-offs so tight this season, it’s vital they take all three points from games like this.

“I think they’ll get an important win here too. Preston are facing a Huddersfield Town side devoid of threat up top and given the host’s strengths at the back, this should be a pretty routine one.

“I’m going for a comfortable home win.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Luke Phelps

“Preston have really come to life in the past few weeks. If they can maintain this current form then I think they might be dark horses in the play-off picture, but they need to be winning games against the lower teams.

“Huddersfield are steadily solidifying but wins are proving hard to come by. This is going to be a tough one for both sides but I reckon Preston will really go at Huddersfield after losing at home to QPR last time out, and not allow Town any respite.

“I’m going to predict a narrow, but still fairly routine home win for Preston.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-0 Huddersfield Town