‘They can win again in this one’ – Cardiff City v QPR prediction: The72

Cardiff City host QPR in the Championship on Boxing Day.

QPR head to Wales to face Cardiff City in what should be an entertaining Boxing Day clash.

Cardiff City have struggled so far this season, with the Bluebirds sat in 20th place of the table but unbeaten since the return of Championship action.

The R’s meanwhile got off to a winning start under new boss Neil Critchley last time out, winning 1-0 away at a tough Preston North End side.

They now sit in 6th place of the table.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I’ve not really liked the look of Cardiff City this season. I thought they’d turned a corner with all their new signings last summer but they’re definitely struggling, and lacking a goal-scorer.

“QPR meanwhile have been through it all this season; good form, poor form, and a managerial change. But that win at Preston will have done the players’ confidence a world of good and I think they can win again in this one.

“The R’s have some great attacking players in their side and with Ilias Chair hopefully making his return, I think QPR will claim another win.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 QPR

1 of 12 Who scored more goals for QPR? Martin Rowlands Dexter Blackstock

James Ray

“I can’t see anything other than a QPR victory here.

“Critchley’s R’s tenure got off to the perfect start with a victory over a tough Preston side and with Cardiff City struggling, they should be confident of another three points here.

“The Bluebirds haven’t been able to progress since sacking Morison and with the club now under a transfer embargo, I really do fear for them. They have issues that need to be addressed but they’ll have no choice but to fare with what they’ve got.

“With QPR back on track and Cardiff struggling, this should be an away win.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 QPR