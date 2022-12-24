‘There are doubts…’ – Ipswich Town v Oxford United prediction: The72

Ipswich Town host Oxford United in League One on Boxing Day.

Kieran McKenna’s side currently sit 2nd in the third tier, just two points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle. Ipswich Town finally look to be on the right path and after some failed attempts at getting out of this division, fans are starting to believe that this could finally be the year.

Oxford United sit down in 15th but are unbeaten in ten outings across all competition. Karl Robinson’s side aren’t an easy team to beat, but they have a big challenge ahead of them at Portman Road.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“It’s great to see Ipswich Town finally heading in the right direction. There’s a long way to go and anything can happen, but the signs are positive and I expect them to be in the play-offs at least come the end of the season.

“Oxford United are slowly building momentum and could climb into the top-half with a win here, but after three draws in a row, there are doubts over their ability to be ruthless and finish teams off.

“I expect this one to be a very hard fought game with Robinson’s team likely to slow the pace at every opportunity. However, I do think the hosts will continue their good run and maintain pressure on Plymouth Argyle.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-1 Oxford United

Luke Phelps

“This season just hasn’t been Oxford United’s season so far. But there remains hope that they could achieve a top-six finish and in Karl Robinson, they have an experienced manager.

“Ipswich though have been dominant all season. Although they’ve had a few slip ups in recent games, I still think they’re title contenders, but this game is going to be a really difficult one for them.

“Given recent results, I’m going to have to back Oxford to leave with a point on Boxing Day.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 1-1 Oxford United