‘Routine win’ – Watford v Millwall prediction: The72

Watford host Millwall in the Championship on Boxing Day.

Watford sit 4th in the Championship table despite a slow start to proceedings. They come into this one unbeaten in four and will be looking to close the seven-point gap to the automatic promotion spots with three points on Monday.

The Lions have again been inconsistent this season. Gary Rowett’s side are on a run of one win in six league outings and they are slowly sliding down the table. Millwall only managed a 1-1 draw with struggling Wigan Athletic last time out, and a trip to Vicarage Road will be a tough one.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Luke Phelps

“Millwall have been up and down this season. They look like play-off contenders one minute and mid-table lurkers the next. Watford meanwhile look to be finding a bit of solidity and consistency under Slaven Bilic.

“They’re starting to become really solid at the back and that’s allowed their attacking quality to really shine, and bring home the points as we enter the second half of the season.

“Millwall are really poor on the road too, so I think Watford will claim a fairly routine win on Boxing Day.”

Score prediction: Watford 2-0 Millwall

1 of 18 Which of these clubs has Steve Bruce NOT managed? Sheffield United Huddersfield Town Wigan Athletic Bristol City

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Watford have a great squad for this level and some of the talent they have at their disposal is a cut above the Championship. They do have their work cut out for them in the second-half of the campaign and their promotion hunt this season should go right down to the wire with Sheffield United and Burnley both pulling away at the top of the table.

“Millwall will be disappointed with their recent form and Rowett must turn it around before his side get dragged further down the standings. Only three points separate Millwall in 9th and Stoke City in 17th, and so there’s everything to play for in every game.

“Millwall won’t be an easy task for Watford, but I can’t see the Lions leaving with three points.”

Score prediction: Watford 2-1 Millwall