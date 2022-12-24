‘May have enough to claim a point’ – Sunderland v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Sunderland host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Boxing Day.

The Black Cats come into this one on the back of two disappointing performances v West Brom and Hull City respectively, picking up just one point in those two outings.

Tony Mowbray’s side sit comfortably in 13th at the moment, but with just three points between them and the top-six, there may be more to this season for Sunderland than just mid-table.

Blackburn Rovers are in 3rd and come into this one off the back of a big win over Norwich City last weekend.

Rovers are still five points off the automatic promotion spots, but they’ll certainly be backing themselves here against a side they beat back in October.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Sunderland are incredibly tough to call. At times they look capable of giving anyone in the league a tough game, but more recently they haven’t met those standards and performances have been below-par. Mowbray will have added incentive coming into this one against his former team and he’ll be looking to get one back over them following Rovers’ 2-0 win earlier this season.

“Rovers are a team full of individual talent. However, they are subject to quite poor displays and they cannot afford to start slow at what will be a packed Stadium of Light next week.

“I can see this one being close, and with the return of Ross Stewart, I think Sunderland may have enough to claim a point.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

1 of 18 Which of these clubs has Steve Bruce NOT managed? Sheffield United Huddersfield Town Wigan Athletic Bristol City

Luke Phelps

“This is an exciting game. I like to watch both of these sides and I think both have really good attacking quality – Sunderland especially so now with the return of Stewart.

“But both teams are prone to inconsistency. Rovers were thumped 4-1 at home to Preston earlier this month before winning away at Norwich City, and Sunderland can be just as unpredictable.

“It’s tough to ago against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light though. I think this one will be an entertaining game, but a draw in the end.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-2 Blackburn Rovers