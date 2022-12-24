‘I’m backing them for a big win here’ – Hull City v Blackpool prediction: The72

Hull City host Blackpool in the Championship on Boxing Day.

Both Hull City and Blackpool are struggling near the foot of the Championship table, with the Tigers placed in 21st and the Seasiders in 22nd.

Hull have drawn their last two games however, and have lost just one of their last five with new manager Liam Rosenior looking as though he’s steadying the ship.

Blackpool have also drawn their last two, which ended a run of four-straight defeats for Michael Appleton’s side.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This is a huge game for both sides. A win for Hull would give them a nice gap to the drop zone whilst a win for Blackpool could pull them out of it, and at Hull’s expense too.

“But I really think Blackpool are in trouble this season. They just don’t have the quality in their starting XI to stay up in my opinion, whereas I think Hull will eventually pull clear of the bottom three.

“The Tigers are starting to find some form under Rosenior and I’m backing them for a big win here.”

Score prediction: Hull City 2-1 Blackpool

James Ray

“Both sides are in dire need of three points in this one. It’s a real six-pointer in the fight to stay in the Championship and with both coming into this one after back-to-back draws, the honours may well be split again.

“I’d love to back one to take all three points but I don’t think I can split the two. Hull have been abysmal at home but I’d just about give them the edge in terms of quality in their squad.

“As said before, it’s vital for both sides that someone emerges victorious and it come have big repercussions come May. I’m going for a score draw though.”

Score prediction: Hull City 2-2 Blackpool