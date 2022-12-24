‘Desperate to avoid defeat’ – Charlton Athletic v Peterborough United prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic host Peterborough United in League One on Boxing Day.

Charlton Athletic are preparing for their first game under new boss Dean Holden, and a win here would end a run of six league games without a win.

The Posh also come into this one in poor form having lost four league outings in a row and dropping outside the top-six.

Peterborough United are still within touching distance of the play-offs, but they certainly have weaknesses that need to be addressed should they want success this season.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“The Addicks have a whole host of issues surrounding the club at the moment. Holden certainly isn’t coming into an easy job, but he does hold the coaching capabilities to be a success at The Valley.

“Peterborough United are chasing Championship football following their relegation last season, but League One is getting stronger each year and so far Posh haven’t looked as good as their promotion-rivals. That being said, a trip to Charlton Athletic is a perfect opportunity for them to right some wrongs and turn their fortunes around.

“Whilst I think Charlton Athletic are in a time of hardship, I can actually see the Holden starting well and picking up a point in this one.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Peterborough United

1 of 18 Which of these clubs has Steve Bruce NOT managed? Sheffield United Huddersfield Town Wigan Athletic Bristol City

Luke Phelps

“This is a really tough opening game for Holden. Peterborough United are in some very poor form but that will give them extra incentive to come to The Valley and get a win over a poor Charlton Athletic side.

“Both teams though have everything to play for this season with Charlton in a relegation battle right now, and Posh looking for promotion.

“I really think it’ll be difficult for either side to win this one and with Holden surely desperate to avoid defeat in his opening game, I think it’ll be a really cagey Charlton performance.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 0-0 Peterborough United