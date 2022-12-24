‘A game they have to win’ – Bristol City v West Brom prediction: The72

Bristol City host West Brom in the Championship on Boxing Day.

The Robins sit 18th in the league following a run of just one win in seven. Bristol City are now just three points above the relegation zone following their recent defeat v Stoke City and they need a turnaround in form before that gap gets smaller.

West Brom are going through a revival under Carlos Corberan, however their most recent defeat to Coventry City does reiterate no-one is invincible. Before that game, Corberan’s side had won five in a row and they’ll be looking to mount another run similar starting with a trip to the south west.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Bristol City are in dire need of a change of fortune and unluckily for them, they couldn’t have a tougher opponent than West Brom. The Robins lingered in the bottom-half of the league last year and despite hopes of improvement, it doesn’t appear as if this year will be any different.

“Whilst the West Brom squad was always capable of producing these kind of results, Corberan still deserves a huge amount of credit for the job he’s done so far. They are now real promotion contenders in my opinion, but these sorts of games, whilst winnable, are never straightforward.

“Both sides will see this one as a game they have to win for different reasons, but I can see the visitors leaving with all three points.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-3 West Brom

Luke Phelps

“I really don’t hold much hope for Bristol City. I think they have a lot of good attacking players but Pearson just can’t seem to get the best out of them right now.

“West Brom meanwhile, they’re at the other end of the spectrum with a manager in place who’s showcasing a lot of contemporary and effective means.

“I’m backing the Baggies to finish inside the top-six this season and after a disappointing defeat v Coventry City last time out, I think they’ll come to Ashton Gate and take the game by the scruff of the neck.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 0-2 West Brom