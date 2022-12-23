Transfer insider reveals QPR’s stance on Lyndon Dykes amid ongoing Rangers links

Journalist Dean Jones has revealed that QPR ‘absolutely do not’ want to lose striker Lyndon Dykes next month amid reports linking him to Rangers.

Dykes, 27, has scored six Championship goals in 23 games so far this season.

The Scottish international is a proven second tier talent, scoring 20 goals and assisting another eight across the past two seasons.

His form has attracted interest, with Scottish giants Rangers rumoured to be keeping tabs on the Australian-born attacker.

But now, speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones has revealed that whilst Rangers are interested, QPR aren’t currently interested in selling.

He said:

“I’ve checked it out and Dykes is definitely someone that Rangers are keen on. The slight problem is that QPR absolutely do not want to lose him.”

Neil Critchley’s side sit 6th in the Championship following their recent win over Preston North End, ending a run of six games without a win which saw them slip outside the top-six.

A familiar face…

Michael Beale recently departed Loftus Road and headed north to Ibrox, leaving the R’s in a tough position to be in.

Beale has proven he can get the best out of Dykes and that relationship may prove a factor should Rangers pursue this move in January.

Dykes’ contract expires in the summer of 2024, meaning this January will be one of the last couple of windows QPR will have to get a significant fee for his services should he choose not to extend his deal.

It’s almost certain Rangers are in the market for a striker with reports also linking them to Sunderland star Ross Stewart, but Sunderland’s £10million price tag may force Rangers to prioritise Dykes next month.

For now though there is nothing QPR fans can do, and they’ll be focused on getting three points on Boxing Day when they travel to Wales to face Cardiff City.