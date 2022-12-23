Swansea City midfielder could be on the move next month with £2m price tag predicted

Swansea City midfielder Olivier Ntcham could be on the move next month, an emerging report from Swansea Independent has suggested.

Ntcham, 26, joined Swansea City on a free transfer in 2021. Last season he featured 37 times in the Championship, scoring four times and assisting three.

So far this season, the Cameroon international has played 21 times in the league, scoring five and assisting two.

He’s a favoured name among Swans supporters but Swansea Independent suggest that he could become of interest to other clubs next month’s transfer window.

The same report also predicts that Swansea City would charge £2million for Ntcham, should any club look to require his services.

He remains under contract in Wales until the summer of 2024.

Russell Martin’s Swansea City currently sit in 11th place of the Championship table and go up against Reading on Tuesday.

A testing January for Ntcham?

Swansea Independent say that Ntcham is enjoying life at Swansea City, so whether or not he’d push for a month in next month’s transfer window remains to be seen.

But the Swans have endured some financial hardship for the past few years now and if a £2million bid comes in for Ntcham, it may be too difficult to turn down, even despite their promotion hopes this season.

He’s proving himself to be a good player at Championship level and so there might be widespread interest in him from overseas, elsewhere in the Championship, or even in the Premier League.

Losing him could really dent Swansea’s chances this season. But a £2million sale would represent good business from the Swans who signed Ntcham for a free transfer.

Swansea City v Reading kicks off at 5:15pm on Tuesday evening and will be shown live on Sky Sports.