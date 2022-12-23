Sheffield Wednesday’s position on potential loan exits for midfield duo revealed

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said there are no immediate plans to loan out Rio Shipston or Sean Fusire as they bid to continue their development at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday have been very active in giving their emerging talents the chance to pick up first-team experience away from Hillsborough this season.

A host of those in the U21s group are either out on loan now or have already spent time away this season.

However, two emerging starlets who are poised to be remaining with the Owls are midfielders Shipston and Fusire.

Both players have recently committed their futures to Sheffield Wednesday by penning professional contracts with the club and now, Owls boss Moore has said that the plan is for them to continue their development in-house with both Neil Thompson’s U21s and the first-team.

When asked about potential exits for the midfielders, Moore told The Star:

“No, for me it’s about staying in the building – because they’re already operating outside their age group.

“They’re both U18 players, and playing U21s, and they’re training in and around the first-team. So in terms of their development and progress they’re already ticking a box.

“They’re ahead of their development years, which shows wonderful progress, so you want to keep them because they’re learning a lot.”

Ones to watch…

Shipston and Fusire are only 18 and 17 respectively, so it makes sense that Wednesday aren’t looking to rush the Sheffield-born talents into senior action just yet.

Both have bright futures and are certainly among the group of academy players in with a good chance of making a senior breakthrough at Hillsborough in the years to come, but Moore and co will know they need to be patient and measured with their development.

Keeping them at the club to gain minutes with the U18s and U21s while supplementing that with some time training alongside the first-team seems like the best move for now. It allows for those slightly older to head out on loan as well, giving chances to those who are in need of senior experience.