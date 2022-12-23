Russell Martin reveals double Swansea City contract blow ahead of the January transfer window

Swansea City manager Russell Martin has confirmed he does not expect either Ryan Manning or Joel Latibeaudiere to sign new contracts with the club.

Swansea City had hoped that both Manning and Latibeaudiere would commit their futures to the club ahead of January.

The versatile defenders are out of contract at the end of the season and in 2023, they’ll be free to leave the club for nothing in the summer or negotiate pre-contract terms with clubs outside of England.

New deals would have removed that threat but now, it’s been confirmed neither are expected to sign new contracts.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has told Wales Online that he can’t see either Manning on Latibeaudiere putting pen to paper on new deals at the Swansea.com Stadium, dealing an unwelcome blow heading into the January transfer window.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter regarding Manning:

“The feedback is at this minute, Ryan’s agent is saying it’s unlikely we are going to sign the current deal he’s been offered and I’m not convinced we as a club can go any further.

“I think it’s a really good deal. It’s a good deal for us. We have three games and then the window will open, so there will be another discussion with Josh and Julian I am sure at some point about how we deal with that.

“But in the meantime I have got no worries about how Ryan is going to give everything. I thought he was excellent in the last half hour on Saturday, two huge goal contributions.”

He then added on Latibeaudiere:

“Speaking to Josh and Julian this week, it’s probably a similar situation. We’ve offered probably our last offer in terms of where we are as a club.

“At this minute in time Lats wants to take his time. It’s not the same as Ryan as in that it’s been turned down, but he is taking a bit longer to consider it and weigh up his options. We’ll have a bit more clarity after Christmas and we’ll go from there.”

Two dilemmas to deal with…

Although Martin has said Latibeaudiere’s situation is similar to Manning’s, the former hasn’t actually turned down a deal yet, so it will be hoped that he can be swayed and persuaded to pen a new contract heading into the new year.

If something can’t be struck with either though, the decision over a potential January exit then has to be made.

The upcoming transfer window will be the Swans’ last chance to get a cash fee for either player but it may be their preference that they see out the season in South Wales, rather than leaving them with the challenge of finding replacements in the market.

It makes for a tough situation for Swansea City, and it’s one Martin and co will need to navigate.