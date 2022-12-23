Released Burnley man had offers from Middlesbrough and QPR before signing for new club this week

Middlesbrough and QPR both expressed an interest in signing free agent Matej Vydra before he signed for Viktoria Plzen this week, according to Football Insider.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, teams are looking to bolster their squads for the second half of the season. But sides are also looking to utilise the free agent market even before the window opens.

Vydra left Burnley at the end of last season at the end of his contract. Fresh terms were offered to the Czech Republic international but these were rejected in the hopes for pastures new.

With the player a free agent, and with his great goalscoring reputation, it is no surprise that he was a man in demand. According to Football Insider, both Middlesbrough and QPR offered the 30-year-old the chance to play in the Championship, but he opted for a move back to his homeland.

Vydra signed for Czech Republic champions Viktoria Plzen earlier this week, rejecting the chance to drop down to the second tier under the guidance of Michael Carrick at Boro, or under Paul Hall at Loftus Road.

A blow for Boro and QPR but an understandable choice from Vydra…

Every football wants to challenge themselves and play at the highest level they possibly can. Although the Championship is arguably a better standard to the Czech First League, playing for Viktoria Plzen gives Vydra the chance to play in the Champions League; a dream for any player.

Now at 30 years old, the striker may want to play the latter years of his career in his home country, and be closer to family. The decision may come as a blow for both Middlesbrough and QPR but it is an understandable choice nonetheless.

Boro and QPR will now need to turn their attentions to other targets. They may continue to monitor the free agent market, but with the opening of the transfer window next week, their options are less limited and will no doubt look for reinforcements in forward positions in all markets.