Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United eyeing Preston North End prodigy

Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United are among the sides eyeing up Preston North End starlet Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, The Mirror has said.

Rodriguez-Gentile, who is just 16, has caught the eye of late after his impressive exploits for Preston North End’s youth side.

He netted a stunning five goals in a 6-1 win over Rotherham United in the FA Youth Cup and his performances haven’t gone unnoticed, already drawing interest from top Premier League clubs.

The Mirror says that although the Lilywhites have already agreed a two-year scholarship deal with the Brazilian prodigy in advance, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United are all showing an interest.

They’re not alone either, with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur also mentioned.

Rodriguez-Gentile has scored 18 goals in his last 10 outings and has already been touted for a future role in the first-team at Deepdale amid his stunning form for the Championship club’s U18s. Ryan Lowe has confirmed he’s aware of the youngster’s talents too, although he isn’t getting too carried away with a potential senior role just yet.

One to watch…

The Preston North End teenager is certainly one for fans to be excited about in the years to come, and given that there’s already an agreement in place for a scholarship deal, the Lilywhites are in a good position when it comes to Rodriguez-Gentile’s future.

He should be optimistic about his chances of a first-team breakthrough under Lowe too. He’s obviously already an admirer on his ability and the Preston boss has shown a willingness to dip into the academy before.

It will be hoped the high profile interest from Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester City and Spurs isn’t a distraction though as he bids to make a name for himself in the senior game.