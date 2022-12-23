Key Swindon Town figure makes suggestion over potential move for ex-QPR, Burnley favourite

Swindon Town director of football Sandro Di Michele has suggested a move for Charlie Austin will not be made this winter, although a striker could arrive.

Swindon Town’s former talisman will be available this winter.

He made a move to Australia in the summer after his QPR deal expired but he will be returning to England after agreeing to terminate his contract with Brisbane Roar. It comes after four goals in nine outings for the club but he’ll be coming back to these shores for family reasons.

Unsurprisingly, Swindon Town fans duly floated the idea of a return for their former favourite.

He starred during his time at the County Ground, netting 37 times in 65 games before earning a move to Burnley.

And amid the Robins’ struggle for goals, someone like Austin would be a huge addition this winter. However, while speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, director Di Michele has seemingly ruled out a move.

While not directly addressing Austin, he stated they won’t be letting sentimentality get in the way of ‘making business decisions’. He said:

“Ultimately, if you allow romance and emotion to get in the way of making business decisions, in the long-run, it probably won’t work out particularly well.

“We have quite a clear strategy and philosophy on how we want to recruit. But we have signed older players as well, so it’s not like if you’re over 25 then we’re not going to sign you – that isn’t the case.

“Any deal that we do at the football club, we just want to make sure that we’re on the right side of it.

“The bottom line is, if you think a player is going to make you better and you think you can get them to the club on a deal that is right for the club, then you have to be open to considering it.”

When later quizzed on a winter move for a new striker though, Di Michele did state it was a possibility.

In need of a striker?

Swindon aren’t short of options up top but they really could do with a serial goalscorer.

Attacking midfielder Jonny Williams is top of their goalscoring charts on six, while strikers Jacob Wakeling and Luke Jephcott both have five each. Summer signing Tomi Adeloye is still waiting on his first, while Russian Hepburn-Murphy only has one.

Swindon Town are still in a decent spot in 4th place but if they are to try and push into the automatic promotion spots, a prolific striker wouldn’t go amiss. And, with the battle for the play-offs so tight, they can’t afford to rest on their laurels this winter.

It remains to be seen if a striker move comes to fruition, but with Di Michele wary of sentimental moves and the club holding a clear stance on what type of player comes in, it seems an Austin reunion is not on the cards.