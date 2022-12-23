Coventry City man put on transfer list ahead of January, report claims

Coventry City forward Tyler Walker has been made available for transfer in January, The Real EFL has claimed.

Walker, 26, has featured in ten Championship outings this season, failing to register a single goal or assist.

The former Nottingham Forest man joined the Sky Blues back in 2020 but has since failed to show his quality on a consistent basis.

Walker’s most successful season at the club came in 2020/21 where he contributed to ten Championship goals, but last year saw him start slow and he was eventually loaned out to Portsmouth in League One.

Now, reports are suggesting that Coventry City are looking to offload Walker to League One or League Two and with his contract expiring in the summer, a reduced fee may be accepted.

News of Walker’s potential exit is nothing new however – CoventryLive revealed last month that Walker is expected to move on at some point in 2023.

The right move for all…

It’s always a shame to see someone not live up to their ability, but it’s hard to argue that this is probably the right time for Walker to move on.

Coventry City are now on a strong run and sit just six points off 3rd and Walker’s recent displays don’t really live up to that height.

Walker’s loan spell at Pompey ended with him scoring once in 15 third tier games and whilst this record isn’t too good, a move down to League One may yet see him recapture his form.

The 26-year-old has never been the type of striker to register big numbers, but there are exceptions of this including a 22-goal spell in League Two with Mansfield Town and a 14-goal season with Lincoln City in League One.

Walker still has plenty of footballing years left in him, and given his contract situation he could be a very good coup for clubs seeking a striker next month.