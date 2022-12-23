Burnley keen to sign current loan man on permanent basis but Clarets might have to spend big

Burnley are keen on making Jordan Beyer’s loan from Borussia Monchengladbach permanent, reports German outlet Bild.

Burnley signed centre-back Beyer, 22, on loan from German side Borrusia Monchengladbach last summer.

Since, the Germany U21 man has featured 12 times in the Championship, having started in the 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat v Manchester United earlier this week.

And now an emerging report from German outlet Bild has revealed that the Clarets are keen on making Beyer’s stay permanent.

But the same report also goes on to reveal that Burnley do not have an option to make his stay permanent, and that a ‘transfer fee of millions beckons’ should Burnley want to sign Beyer from Monchengladbach.

Burnley currently sit in 1st place of the Championship table. Now at the halfway point in the season, Vincent Kompany’s side have taken 47 points from a possible 69 and they have an eight-point cushion to Blackburn Rovers in 3rd.

Beyer to Burnley…

One of the key reasons that Burnley have had such a strong first half of the season is their squad depth. Kompany has so many talented players to call upon and Beyer is a perfect example of that.

The German defender doesn’t start every game or even play in every game. But he’s always ready to be called upon, and he can slot seamlessly into the starting XI and put in a shift.

He still has plenty of potential left to fulfil too, so it’s understandable why Burnley would want to make him a permanent player, but it could come at a cost.

Monchengladbach will know that Burnley spent well last summer and that they’ll likely spend big again next summer should they earn promotion, and that could put a hefty price tag on Beyer’s head.