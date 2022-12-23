Brazilian club close to signing Watford target, report reveals

Watford target Carlos Gomez is close to signing for Red Bull Bragantino, UOL reports (via Sport Witness).

Gomez, 20, has 13 goals and six assists in 59 appearances for Millonarios in Colombia’s top division.

The young prospect can play on either wing and boasts some pretty impressible numbers for his age.

Reports have linked Watford with the youngster for some time now, but the latest update from UOL claims that Brazilian club Bragantino may have won the race for his signature.

However, a contrasting report from Marca has stated Watford may still have a chance, with the situation a little unclear as things stand.

A track record…

Watford have a good history when it comes to scouting South America and they’ve had past success bringing in players in from the continent.

Joao Pedro has been a star man in the second tier this season, and he was a bit of an unknown talent before joining Vicarage Road. Richarlison was a similar signing too.

This means should Watford miss out on Gomez, their recruitment team will almost certainly have other options in the pipeline and it’s not a move that will destroy their chances of success this season.

Slaven Bilic’s side sit 4th in the Championship and are four games unbeaten now. The Hornets seem to be finding their feet following a bit of a slow start to proceedings and they appear to be back in the mix for promotion.

Adding Gomez to their ranks would only aid their chances of promotion, however their season does not depend on it, and it’ll be interesting to see who they might target should Bragantino confirm the signing.

Next up for Watford is a Boxing Day clash at home to Millwall in the Championship.