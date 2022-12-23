Aberdeen boss reveals club’s stance on signing Middlesbrough loanee on permanent deal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has revealed to The Press and Journal that they will wait until the end of the season to decide on signing Middlesbrough loanee Hayden Coulson on a permanent deal or not.

Middlesbrough allowed Coulson to join Aberdeen in the summer and he has been a standout for the Dons so far this season despite their lowly position in the Scottish Premiership table.

He has been a regular starter at left-back and at left-midfield, making 15 appearances in all competitions. During that time he has registered one assist and has kept three clean sheets.

The 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at his parent club Boro, with Wolves loanee Ryan Giles and Marc Bola ahead of him as things stand. With this in mind and him impressing at Pittodrie, manager Goodwin was asked about the player’s future beyond the summer.

“Hayden has done great and has a contract with Middlesbrough until the end of the season. They are obviously in the driver’s seat with regards to whether they want to extend that or not,” he told The Press and Journal.

“He is one of the signings that we brought in during the summer that has been excellent. Hayden has been very consistent and defends well. He is also a very good attacking threat.

“We always want to sign good players and Hayden is obviously a very good player,” he continued.

“So we will just have to wait and see what happens come the end of the season with that one.”

The report states that there is the potential for Coulson to go back to Middlesbrough with the recent appointment of Michael Carrick, although this remains to be seen.

A good move for Coulson…

The left-back looks to be finding his feet and finding some consistency out on loan at Aberdeen. He wasn’t a regular at his previous loan clubs St Mirren, Cambridge United, Ipswich Town and Peterborough United or at his parent club Middlesbrough, and so a permanent move away from the Riverside could be a suitable solution for the player.

At his age he needs to be getting playing time week-in week-out and having been subject to plenty of loan deals already and moving from club to club on a temporary basis, Coulson will likely want to find somewhere to settle, and Aberdeen could well be the best option.

Given his form however, he may be a man in demand. Several clubs have enquired about loan deals for him in the past and so if Middlesbrough are going to sell Coulson, it may well be a case of the highest bidder wins. Certainly one to watch in the coming weeks and months.