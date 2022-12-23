2 under-rated Burton Albion players who deserve more credit – do you agree?

Although it has been a poor season to date for Burton Albion, the Brewers are improving under Dino Maamria.

Players such as Deji Oshilaja, Terry Taylor and Victor Adeboyejo have been the notable stand outs from Maamria’s short reign, earning big praise from supporters.

However, some of the players have not been given the credit they deserve for their part in the upturn in form for the Brewers. Here, we pick out two who have gone under the radar…

Tyler Onyango

Since Maamria took over from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in early September, Onyango has been given a good run in the team.

The start of the Everton loanee’s time in Staffordshire wasn’t the strongest with poor performances in early August leading to a spell out of the side under former boss Hasselbaink.

The centre-midfielder’s place at Burton did looked in jeopardy until Maamria took over. Onyango has been given the freedom of midfield and has used his height and strength well to command the middle of the park and compliment Terry Taylor. Now in a really strong position, fans are seeing improvements from the midfielder every week.

Onyango definitely needs to be looked at again by fans to gauge his importance in this side.

Sam Hughes

When a team is at the wrong end of the table, it can sometimes seem odd to say a defender hasn’t got the credit he deserves. However, Hughes has been a rock in the middle of Burton Albion’s defence and without him, even more goals could have easily been leaked.

Hughes signed permanently from Leicester City last January and instantly become a fan favourite.

This year it has seemed like some Albion fans have turned against him and he’s become somewhat of a scapegoat. It’s hard to blame Hughes alone though – he has been arguably one of the most consistent players in the Albion side, it’s just been unfortunate that others around him have struggled to help him out.

The Brewers have stopped conceding as many goals in recent weeks and have looked increasingly stronger at the back. Hopefully, fans will now realise the effort Hughes puts in week in week out and start to appreciate his role in this team.