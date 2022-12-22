Watford confirm highly-anticipated off-field appointment

Watford have confirmed the long-awaited arrival of Ben Manga as their new Technical Director.

Manga arrives at the London Colney training ground from Eintracht Frankfurt after months of speculation around the position, which was previously held by Cristiano Giaretta.

It is unclear what the future holds for Giaretta, who is believed to still be with the Hornets, but recruitment under his rule was undeniably poor and Watford will take their approach in a new direction with Manga.

With him comes Helena Costa, who was previously part of Manga’s scouting team in Germany, and further appointments seem likely to follow.

Manga’s scouting team saw great success in Germany, helping to take Frankfurt to a Europa League title by uncovering talents such as Randal Kolo-Muani, who recently scored for France at the World Cup, and former Real Madrid man Luka Jovic.

It is hoped that this can be repeated in England to revamp Watford’s outdated model and bring success on the pitch.

A new-look Watford?

Watford are currently 4th in the Championship and while this may seem positive for the Hornets, their results have papered over cracks this season.

With the current squad it has proven difficult for any manager since Javi Gracia to implement their identity or play any kind of football.

Manga will oversee Watford’s January transfer window and, if he lives up to expectations, he could turn this team into automatic promotion contenders.

Players like Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr, and Keinan Davis have shown that they can make the Hornets competitive on their own, but with the right additions a more consistent way of playing can be established.